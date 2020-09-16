Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Wednesday, the U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced a $1 billion infrastructure boost to communities across America.

There are 70 projects in 44 states, and half of these federal dollars will target rural areas. The funds are expected to go toward roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and other types of transportation projects.

“The Department of Transportation is constantly investing, reinvesting, repairing, and rebuilding the transportation infrastructure in this country, in partnership with state and local governments as well," said Chao.

Chao says this latest round of federal dollars focused on the needs of rural America due to these neighborhoods being historically underserved.

“We wanted to make sure that rural America was not overlooked, that it was not neglected, because once again, rural America forms an essential part of the transportation infrastructure of our country,” said Chao.

Although the Trump administration and House Democrats have been unable to strike a deal on approving a major comprehensive, bipartisan Congressional infrastructure package, Chao says there has been recent progress made on this critical issue.

“This latest $1 billion in BUILD grants came on top of about $36 billion that the president signed on March 27th in COVID assistance transportation infrastructure projects, so $36 billion dollars was given out basically in March, and we’ve since given out a number of another billion-dollar grant investment programs as well. So this administration remains very, very focused on transportation infrastructure, and we also want to address the long-neglected, overlooked needs of rural America as well," said Chao.

Chao says the funds will be distributed immediately and that partners at the state and local levels will begin putting these grant funds to use in the immediate future.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Virginia Senate panel kills paid sick leave COVID-19 bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Business groups said small businesses are already facing pandemic-related financial burdens and restrictions on their operations.

Crime

Oklahoma lawmaker planning legislation to classify attacks on police as hate crime

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
An Oklahoma state senator plans to file legislation that would make attacks on police, first responders and military members a hate crime.

Economy

Budget shortfall still exceeds two billion dollars

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Members of the Senate Finance Committee heard from Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne, who told them estimates of a budget shortfall exceeding two billion dollars appear to be on target.

Politics

Jill Biden rallies Virginia voters during virtual campaign visit

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
Jill Biden made a virtual visit to Virginia on Monday, urging women to support the Democratic ticket. The online rally with other Democratic leaders encouraged Virginians to vote early.

Politics

6th District candidates meet in virtual forum

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
The candidates in the 6th Congressional District met Monday during the first of two forums. Republican Congressman Ben Cline and Democratic challenger Nicholas Betts took part in a virtual event, organized by the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, and the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Chamber of Commerce.

Latest News

Politics

New face coming to Rocky Mount as town manager announces retirement

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Kate Capodanno
The Town of Rocky Mount will be seeing some changes inside its municipal building in the next several months.

Politics

Roanoke City Council member to resign due to effects of pandemic

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Roanoke City Councilwoman Djuana Osborne has announced her resignation effective Sept. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Politics

Acting US Attorney for Western District of Virginia named to replace outgoing US Attorney

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By Pat Thomas
Daniel Bubar will replace outgoing United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, who resigned after being confirmed by the United States Senate as a District Court Judge.

Politics

Virginia lieutenant governor enters race for governor

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Fairfax denied the allegations, calling those part of a “smear campaign” to end his political career.

Politics

Criminal Justice reforms continue to advance during special session

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
For supporters of criminal justice reform who marched in the streets, and for Democratic lawmakers who made the issue a legislative priority, Thursday’s vote in the State Senate was a major step forward. But legislation that has now cleared the House and Senate has also revealed a sharp divide.

Politics

Virginia lawmakers push to expand police decertification law

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
As it stands now, police officers in Virginia can’t lose their licenses unless they’re convicted of a crime, test positive for drugs or fail to complete mandatory training.