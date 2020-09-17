Amherst County approves funds for new additions to sheriff’s office

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is getting funding for new additions to the force.

The sheriff’s office will receive funds to cover two new police cars.

They say the need came from not having spare vehicles and requirements to clean cars to coronavirus standards.

The sheriff’s office says the additions will help deputies stay on the road.

“It’s going to really benefit us, first of all, having a vehicle to let these deputies - while that vehicle’s being decontaminated, it’s sitting and drying out, if it takes a day or whatever - we can let that deputy get another vehicle and take off and drive that one," said E.W. Viar, Amherst County Sheriff.

They hope to get those cars as soon as possible.

