Body believed to be that of missing NC man found in Pittsylvania County

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A body believed to be that of a missing North Carolina man has been found in Pittsylvania County with the help of the sheriff’s office there.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina say the body will be sent to the coroner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and positive identification.

A Danville man had already been charged in connection with a stolen SUV belonging to William “Andy” Banks, whose disappearance police had been investigating as a homicide.

39-year-old William "Andy" Banks was last seen in Raleigh Saturday. (CBS17)

Justin Merritt, 34, was taken into custody in Danville, charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mugshot of Justin Merritt (Danville PD)

Banks was last reported seen Saturday near Cameron Village, according to Raleigh Police. Banks was supposed to meet someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot about selling his SUV.

The SUV was found in Danville Monday, leading to Merritt’s arrest.

