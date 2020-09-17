Advertisement

Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships

Not setting sail
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.(Source: Andy Newman/CCL)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carnival Cruise Lines is paring down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.

Other voyages are canceled into the spring.

Anyone who had a cruise already booked will receive a credit or refund.

Carnival also announced plans to sell 18 ships, almost 30% of its fleet.

The cruise line is selling its older, less efficient ships.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Live music returns to Martin’s Downtown

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The restaurant has booked four bands for these next two weekends.

Coronavirus

COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data varies widely and lacks transparency

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Lee Zurik and Jamie Grey
Only around a quarter of the nation's largest universities publicly release active COVID-19 case information. Public health experts say the more data available, the better.

Safety

Amherst County approves funds for new additions to sheriff’s office

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They said they were in need of new cars due to cleaning for coronavirus standards.

Economy

New Roanoke businesses persist while opening just before and during the pandemic

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Hustle/Haven opened a couple weeks ago during the pandemic and Crumbles opened just a week before the affects of the pandemic hit.

News

Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg sees sharp increase in demand

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They've added over 200 new recipients since the pandemic began.

Latest News

National

Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after ruling

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Of the 980,000 same-sex couple households reported in 2019, 58% were married couples and 42% were unmarried partners, the survey showed.

News

Virginia-Virginia Tech Match Rescheduled

Updated: 20 minutes ago

National

Covering COVID on Campus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Students, faculty and residents of college towns are asking for more coronavirus case information from local universities. InvestigateTV looks at the nation's largest schools to see what is and isn't being reported.

News

Virginia Students Teach Enrichment Courses

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

North Cross Limits Fans for Football

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

New Businesses Opening During Pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago