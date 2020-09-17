Advertisement

Court records: Safe with explosive found in it also contained park ranger’s number

Christopher Kimberling, 31 of Roanoke County (Courtesy Roanoke Co. Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A park ranger with the National Park Service had pulled over a man who was later arrested after an explosive was found behind a Roanoke County apartment.

Christopher Kimberling faces charges after an improvised explosive device was found in a safe behind the Villages at Garst Creek apartments in August.

According to court documents obtained by WDBJ7, the safe contained the IED, a military-style flare, several large illegal fireworks with fuses cut short, 450 grams of marijuana and a torn piece of notepad paper with a phone number on it.

That number, according to court documents, belongs to the park ranger, who says he pulled Kimberling over in December 2019. It’s not clear whether Kimberling was arrested. The ranger gave Kimberling his name and number during the traffic stop, and it was that piece of paper that was found in the safe.

Kimberling was staying at the Villages apartments, but his name was not on a lease there. Police had responded to the apartment at which he was staying for a disturbance call just days before the safe was found by a maintenance crew, below the balcony of that apartment.

Given the amount of marijuana found in the safe, police are investigating whether Kimberling or other people staying at the apartment had been selling it.

