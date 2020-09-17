Advertisement

Driver arrested after chase that ended in area of unrelated manhunt

Amber Bryant mugshot
Amber Bryant mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Florida woman has been arrested after a chase that ended where an unrelated manhunt was taking place Wednesday.

About 10 a.m. September 16, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office was helping Wytheville Police and Virginia State Police with a manhunt near Pepsi and Lovers Lane. At that time, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was entering Wythe County as part of a chase of a white Kia four-door car on Fort Chiswell Road.

Wythe County deputies and State Police set up at Exit 80 in Fort Chiswell to help Carroll County, and the driver of the Kia hit a pickup on the side when trying to get between the truck and bridge at the red light at exit 80. The driver continued onto Max Meadows Road and headed toward where the manhunt was taking place.

A Virginia State Police helicopter was already in the area as part of the manhunt, and diverted to the chase on Max Meadows Road. The driver of the Kia stopped after the helicopter began to follow, and stopped in front of Granite Christian Academy. The Kia was surrounded by about 25 police officers already in the area as part of the manhunt.

The driver, Amber Bryant of West Palm Beach, was arrested for felony eluding police, felony hit-and-run accident and driving with a suspended license.

Carroll County investigators say the pursuit began when radar caught Bryant allegedly driving 119 miles per hour on an interstate.

