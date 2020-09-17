Homestead Creamery issues allergy alert because of pecans in chocolate ice cream

WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery in Wirtz is recalling one lot of its quarts of chocolate ice cream, because it may contain undeclared pecans. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, according to Homestead.

The lot is dated May 13, 2021. The date of the ice cream is on the bottom of the container.

The quarts were distributed in Virginia and North Carolina through retail stores and direct delivery.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to Homestead, connected to this issue.

The recall was started after Homestead found the ice cream may have been distributed in packaging that did not reveal pecans were in it.

Consumers should return the ice cream to wherever they bought it, for a full refund. If you have questions, you’re asked to contact the company at 540-721-2045.

