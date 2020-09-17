Advertisement

House condemned after being hit by driver in Danville

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house has been condemned after a driver crashed into it Thursday morning.

The home is on the corner of Gay and Valley Streets in Danville.

The property manager told WDBJ7 nobody was living in it, and no one was hurt.

Repairs had just been finished after damage caused by another driver hitting the house in February.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

