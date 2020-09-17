House condemned after being hit by driver in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house has been condemned after a driver crashed into it Thursday morning.

The home is on the corner of Gay and Valley Streets in Danville.

The property manager told WDBJ7 nobody was living in it, and no one was hurt.

Repairs had just been finished after damage caused by another driver hitting the house in February.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

