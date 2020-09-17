Live music returns to Martin’s Downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a little quiet these last few months--with few opportunities to see live bands. This weekend at Martin’s Downtown in Roanoke, that’s changing. For the first time since mid-March, they’re bringing live music back this Friday and Saturday night, along with next weekend.

Depending on how that goes, they will continue to bring bands in--just on the weekends, for now.

No standing or dancing will be allowed.

“It’s exciting, we’ve really missed it, it’s been really quiet around here. I mean, we’ve done 3,500-plus live shows since we’ve opened in 2005, so it’s definitely been different and weird without it,” Jason Martin, COO of Martin’s Downtown, said.

Martin’s Downtown also relieved a grant from the Roanoke Arts Commission CARES Restaurant Performance Grant that’s helping them to bring back live music

Jared Stout Band will play Friday night, September 18. Empty Bottles will play the next night, Saturday. Sol Roots Band and Half Moon will perform the following weekend.

