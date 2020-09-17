Advertisement

Live music returns to Martin’s Downtown

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a little quiet these last few months--with few opportunities to see live bands. This weekend at Martin’s Downtown in Roanoke, that’s changing. For the first time since mid-March, they’re bringing live music back this Friday and Saturday night, along with next weekend.

Depending on how that goes, they will continue to bring bands in--just on the weekends, for now.

No standing or dancing will be allowed.

“It’s exciting, we’ve really missed it, it’s been really quiet around here. I mean, we’ve done 3,500-plus live shows since we’ve opened in 2005, so it’s definitely been different and weird without it,” Jason Martin, COO of Martin’s Downtown, said.

Martin’s Downtown also relieved a grant from the Roanoke Arts Commission CARES Restaurant Performance Grant that’s helping them to bring back live music

Jared Stout Band will play Friday night, September 18. Empty Bottles will play the next night, Saturday. Sol Roots Band and Half Moon will perform the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

MISSING: Danville Police ask for help finding woman who needs medication

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say their information indicates Doss left home on her own, driving her White Chevrolet Malibu, with the last four digits on her license plate being 5067.

News

Liberty Set to Face Western Kentucky

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia-Virginia Tech Game Set for December

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Body Found Believed to Be Missing NC Man

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

ER Doctor Speaks About Recent Violence

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Good News: Cha Cha Slide

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Early Voting Begins Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

30th Anniversary of Wilder Election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Live Music Returns to Martin's Downtown

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Roanoke Police arrest man for 2017 murder, arson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
According to RPD, they charged Jason Dickerson with first degree murder and arson for the murder of Lawrence Crowe.

News

Meals on Wheels Demand Rises

Updated: 1 hours ago