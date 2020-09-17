Loss of sales blamed on COVID-19 leads to closure of Country Cookin on Melrose

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Melrose Avenue location of Country Cookin restaurant in Roanoke has closed for good.

Management told WDBJ7 sales were too low because of COVID-19 restrictions to keep the business open.

Wednesday, September 16, was the last day of business.

County Cookin is a local comfort food chain founded in 1981, with 12 locations still open.

