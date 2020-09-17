MISSING: Danville Police ask for help finding woman who needs medication

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are asking the public to watch out for a woman who doesn’t have medication she needs.

The family of Melissa Doss, 39, of Danville, reported her missing Wednesday, but said she has been missing two weeks.

Danville Police tracked her location to the Altavista area, where she was in contact with extended family members as recently as Wednesday. Because of her medication situation, police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Police say their information indicates Doss left home on her own, driving her White Chevrolet Malibu, with the last four digits on her license plate being 5067.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact 434-799-6510 Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or use the CARE app.

