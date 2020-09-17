Advertisement

MISSING: Danville Police ask for help finding woman who needs medication

Melissa Doss, missing from Danville
Melissa Doss, missing from Danville(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are asking the public to watch out for a woman who doesn’t have medication she needs.

The family of Melissa Doss, 39, of Danville, reported her missing Wednesday, but said she has been missing two weeks.

Danville Police tracked her location to the Altavista area, where she was in contact with extended family members as recently as Wednesday. Because of her medication situation, police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Police say their information indicates Doss left home on her own, driving her White Chevrolet Malibu, with the last four digits on her license plate being 5067.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact 434-799-6510 Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or use the CARE app.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Liberty Set to Face Western Kentucky

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia-Virginia Tech Game Set for December

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Body Found Believed to Be Missing NC Man

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

ER Doctor Speaks About Recent Violence

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Good News: Cha Cha Slide

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Early Voting Begins Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

30th Anniversary of Wilder Election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Live Music Returns to Martin's Downtown

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Roanoke Police arrest man for 2017 murder, arson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
According to RPD, they charged Jason Dickerson with first degree murder and arson for the murder of Lawrence Crowe.

News

Meals on Wheels Demand Rises

Updated: 1 hours ago