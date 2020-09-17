Advertisement

North Cross to limit fans at football games

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) -The North Cross Raiders football team returns to the gridiron Friday with limited fans in the stands.

At their first home game, versus the Virginia Spartans, North Cross will only allow faculty and staff, media, student journalists, and two friends or family members per player.

The goal of that pre-approved list of visitors is to limit the number of spectators to 250 people.

“By the time you add that list to players, referees, coaches, faculty and staff who will be working the game, you’re right on that 250-person maximum," said North Cross Head of School Christian Proctor.

Friday’s game kicks off at 4 p.m., gates open at 3.

Masks will be required.

