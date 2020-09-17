Advertisement

Roanoke Police arrest man for 2017 murder, arson

This was the scene of the incident on the 2000 block of Brandon Avenue SW on April 3, 2017
This was the scene of the incident on the 2000 block of Brandon Avenue SW on April 3, 2017(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of another man in 2017.

According to RPD, they charged Jason Dickerson with first degree murder and arson for the murder of Lawrence Crowe. Crowe was found dead at his apartment in the 2000 block of Brandon Avenue SW April 3, 2017.

According to officers, Dickerson was indicted for first degree murder and arson September 8, 2020 by a grand jury and he was taken into custody.

The department said the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

MISSING: Danville Police ask for help finding woman who needs medication

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say their information indicates Doss left home on her own, driving her White Chevrolet Malibu, with the last four digits on her license plate being 5067.

News

Liberty Set to Face Western Kentucky

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia-Virginia Tech Game Set for December

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Body Found Believed to Be Missing NC Man

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

ER Doctor Speaks About Recent Violence

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Good News: Cha Cha Slide

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Early Voting Begins Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

30th Anniversary of Wilder Election

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Live Music Returns to Martin's Downtown

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Meals on Wheels Demand Rises

Updated: 1 hours ago