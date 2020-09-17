Roanoke Police arrest man for 2017 murder, arson

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of another man in 2017.

According to RPD, they charged Jason Dickerson with first degree murder and arson for the murder of Lawrence Crowe. Crowe was found dead at his apartment in the 2000 block of Brandon Avenue SW April 3, 2017.

According to officers, Dickerson was indicted for first degree murder and arson September 8, 2020 by a grand jury and he was taken into custody.

The department said the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in the investigation.

