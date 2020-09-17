Rockbridge Christmas Baskets accepting applications

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A traditional holiday helping hand has begun moving ahead in Rockbridge County.

The Rockbridge Christmas Baskets program has gathered together volunteers for Packing Day in a local tradition for decades.

But before the distribution, recipients have to apply for the help. If you face difficulty putting food on the table or providing a present for your child this Christmas, applications became available this week.

They can be had at Cornerstone Bank or online at rockbridgechristmasbaskets.org, but have to be turned in by November 17th.

