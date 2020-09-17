Sally’s remnants brings pockets of heavy rain

It’s been quiet these past few days, but that’s about to change. We’ll find cloudy conditions as Sally moves just to our south. Rain begins to move in early this morning with steadier, heavier rain possible later this morning into tonight. The areas under a flood watch could get 1-3″ with a few isolated higher amounts. We’ll see less amounts the farther north you travel. The remnants of Sally should exit the area Friday morning leading to a fall-like weekend with highs only in the 60s. It looks like the nice weather sticks around into next week.

Flood watch goes into effect this morning through Friday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Rainfall from hurricane Sally will slowly move northward with moisture expected in our area by this morning. At the same time, a cold front will drop into the area from the northwest. The timing of these features will be crucial in determining which one wins-out. A faster front would push the rain quickly out of the area. A slower front would allow more rain to move northward. It looks like we will see some pockets of heavy rain, especially toward the Southside. An Areal Flood Watch will go into effect this morning and last into Friday afternoon.

Sally's remnants could bring flooding to Southside. (WDBJ Weather)

RAINFALL: At this time, areas expected to see the highest rainfall amounts will be across the Southside and along the VA/NC border from Patrick to Halifax counties where 1″ to 3″of rain is possible. To the north, from the western NRV to Roanoke, lesser amounts of rain of 1″ is possible where a sharp cut-off a rain will be found. Across the Highlands, even lower rain totals are expected.

WINDS: At this time, strong winds shouldn’t be an issue.

TORNADO: Being on the northwest side of the system, the tornado risk for our area remains very low.

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND

The cold front responsible for suppressing the rainfall to the south will also deliver a second round of much cooler air just in time for the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s for most areas.