Virginia-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for December 12

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) – Virginia’s postponed road football game at Virginia Tech has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 19. The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of athletes on the Virginia Tech team.

Kickoff time will be announced later.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.