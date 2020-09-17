Advertisement

VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases Thursday; percent positive rate continues to drop

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 137,460 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, September 17, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 136,359 reported Wednesday, a 1,101-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 845 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

1,822,012 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.7 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.9 percent reported Wednesday.

6,500 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Thursday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,920 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,884 reported Wednesday. The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

995 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 1,027 reported Wednesday. 16,671 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

