Virginia Supreme Court rejects Kanye West’s ballot bid

FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected an appeal from rapper Kanye West to appear on the state’s presidential ballot.

The brief order issued Thursday by the high court upholds a lower court ruling that rejected his ballot application because he failed to meet a requirement that 13 people pledge their support for his campaign.

Numerous people who signed papers supporting West’s bid said they were misled about what they were signing.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, who opposed West’s effort to be on the ballot, said the Supreme Court’s ruling should be the final word on the matter.

West launched a presidential bid in July.

