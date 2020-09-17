Advertisement

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 5: A Trip to the SunFlower Festival!

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode Five of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Jane Caffrey, Neesey Payne takes us on a virtual field trip to the Sunflower Festival and we’re getting a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts on the sun!

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

Watch previous WDBJ7+ KidsCast episodes here.

