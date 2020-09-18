Advertisement

24 environmental services staffers at Carilion test positive

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 24 environmental services employees at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s roughly a tenth of the staff in that department in that hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Hospital management is investigating to determine where the employees contracted the virus, according to the spokeswoman, who says, “This situation is a good reminder that it is critically important to take the proper precautions both inside and outside of work.”

The hospital says employees who become sick on the job are immediately asked to self-isolate, and are referred to Employee Health. If COVID-19 is suspected, they are tested and will remain isolated until test results come back, per Carilion protocol.

The hospital also is working with the Virginia Department of Health to trace people the employees were in contact with, and isolate any of those people.

Environmental Services oversees “the environment of care through cleaning and disinfecting facilities,” according to the spokeswoman.

