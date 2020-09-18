Bedford D-Day Memorial marks POW-MIA day with new flagpole

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, September 18 is National Prisoners of War-Missing in Action Day and in honor of the day of remembrance, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford dedicated a new flagpole.

The new pole will provide a permanent spot for the memorial site to fly the POW-MIA flag every day.

It was donated by a local chapter of Rolling Thunder and was dedicated Friday as part of a virtual event.

“This flag will fly each day at the memorial to remind us all that we must never forget," said National D-Day Memorial Foundation President April Cheek-Messier.

The flagpole now stands next to the Gold Star Families Monument.

