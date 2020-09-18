Advertisement

Bedford D-Day Memorial marks POW-MIA day with new flagpole

POW-MIA Flag at Bedford D-Day Memorial
POW-MIA Flag at Bedford D-Day Memorial(D-Day.org)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, September 18 is National Prisoners of War-Missing in Action Day and in honor of the day of remembrance, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford dedicated a new flagpole.

The new pole will provide a permanent spot for the memorial site to fly the POW-MIA flag every day.

It was donated by a local chapter of Rolling Thunder and was dedicated Friday as part of a virtual event.

“This flag will fly each day at the memorial to remind us all that we must never forget," said National D-Day Memorial Foundation President April Cheek-Messier.

The flagpole now stands next to the Gold Star Families Monument.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Electric Power donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
The donation is the result of proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture.

News

Officials Concerned About Upcoming Radford Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Pete DeLuca reports

News

Rally on RU’s campus still set for Saturday despite concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The university has painted circles on the ground for attendees to stand in in hopes of ensuring social distancing.

Military

Former Vietnam POW reflects on POW/MIA Recognition Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
David Harker was a POW in Vietnam from 1968 to 1973.

Latest News

7@four

Historical Society of Western Virginia to display Roanoke Flood of ‘85 Photo Exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The exhibit is for the 35th anniversary of the flood.

Religion

Jews observe High Holy Days differently this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
These holidays are going to be observed virtually or at a distance due to COVID-19.

Safety

One person treated after Roanoke County garage fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Firefighters say the fire was contained to the garage and a car in the garage.

Safety

Crash closes portion of all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

Safety

Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WVIR Newsroom
The Charlottesville Fire Department is set to receive $3.4 million, while Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gets $2.9 million, and $1.2 million is going to Warren County Fire & Rescue.

Coronavirus

VDH confirms state’s first adolescent COVID-19 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones.”