Advertisement

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: RND Coffee in Roanoke

Updated: 6 minutes ago
With fall-like temperatures upon us, there has never been a better time for a strong cup of coffee.

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

News

Habitat Project Nears Completion

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Community Discussion on COVID-19 Response

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Politics

Better Business Bureau warns of increasing voting scams the closer we get to November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Scammers are out there posing as election officials, fundraisers and pollsters.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

First virtual Town Gown meeting focuses on testing and student conduct in Blacksburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Leaders in Blacksburg are starting new conversations about the pandemic and how the town and Virginia Tech are responding to it.