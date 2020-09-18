Advertisement

First virtual Town Gown meeting focuses on testing and student conduct in Blacksburg

Leaders in Blacksburg are starting new conversations about the pandemic and how the town and Virginia Tech are responding to it.
Leaders in Blacksburg are starting new conversations about the pandemic and how the town and Virginia Tech are responding to it.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Leaders in Blacksburg are starting new conversations about the pandemic and how the town and Virginia Tech are responding to it.

It’s the beginning of a series of discussions that will continue in October and November. They’re all centered around navigating challenges and opportunities here in the town during the pandemic.

“The first thing is to understand Virginia Tech and what we’re thinking about,” said Assistant Vice President for Emergency Management Mike Mulhare.

He spent the first portion of the first virtual Town Gown talking about the school’s reopen plan on the Ready Website. Mulhare said it will continue to evolve.

“We recognize we don’t always get it right,” he said. “We keep trying to hone and fine tune that message and try to make information as available and plain and easy to understand as possible.”

During the discussion, town members said the school’s dashboard numbers can be confusing or misleading if you don’t know how to read them. They wonder why testing isn’t more widespread and random.

“We needed to make sure we had the testing capacity in place, not only to do the analysis of all of the samples, but all of the other pieces that are associated with that,” Mulhare said.

But that’s going to change next week. The school plans to expand testing and offer it at Lane Stadium for those on and off campus, with and without symptoms.

“it will have the capacity to test literally hundreds of students per day,” he said.

Thursday’s discussion also centered around student conduct.

“What are your observations for what happens after dark as opposed to what happens during the day?” said Councilman John Bush.

“It’s such a delicate balance because we know there’s an epidemic of loneliness that existed before the pandemic,” said Student Conduct Director Ennis McCreary.

They say gatherings especially involving alcohol and no PPE are challenging, but with time behavior is getting better.

“When we see those moments when we do improve we’ve gotta be really careful that we don’t let down our guard because we’ll be right back where we’ve been,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok, Jr.

The school says it’s working on its end of the semester plan right now.

The town is also working to make a way to keep outdoor dining as long as possible. Usually that needs to wrap up by the end of November.

The next virtual Town Gown meeting is October 15th.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NRV Habitat for Humanity nearly completes build project for families in Blacksburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
COVID did not stop the NRVs Habitat for Humanity from completing this build project.

Politics

Historic anniversary highlights Wilder legacy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
2020 is the 30th anniversary of Douglas Wilder’s inauguration as Virginia’s 66th Governor. On Thursday, Wilder’s historic election as the nation’s first black elected governor was back in the spotlight.

Entertainment

Salem Civic Center serves up Fair Food Fundays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
The Salem Fair was canceled this year, but fans of fair food have something to celebrate. Five Salem Fair concessions are now open for business in the Civic Center parking lot.

Coronavirus

24 environmental services staffers at Carilion test positive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The hospital says employees who become sick on the job are immediately asked to self-isolate,

Latest News

Politics

Virginia Supreme Court rejects Kanye West’s ballot bid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Numerous people who signed papers supporting West’s bid said they were misled about what they were signing.

Safety

MISSING: Danville Police ask for help finding woman who needs medication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say their information indicates Doss left home on her own, driving her White Chevrolet Malibu, with the last four digits on her license plate being 5067.

News

Liberty Set to Face Western Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia-Virginia Tech Game Set for December

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Body Found Believed to Be Missing NC Man

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

ER Doctor Speaks About Recent Violence

Updated: 5 hours ago