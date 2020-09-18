First virtual Town Gown meeting focuses on testing and student conduct in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Leaders in Blacksburg are starting new conversations about the pandemic and how the town and Virginia Tech are responding to it.

It’s the beginning of a series of discussions that will continue in October and November. They’re all centered around navigating challenges and opportunities here in the town during the pandemic.

“The first thing is to understand Virginia Tech and what we’re thinking about,” said Assistant Vice President for Emergency Management Mike Mulhare.

He spent the first portion of the first virtual Town Gown talking about the school’s reopen plan on the Ready Website. Mulhare said it will continue to evolve.

“We recognize we don’t always get it right,” he said. “We keep trying to hone and fine tune that message and try to make information as available and plain and easy to understand as possible.”

During the discussion, town members said the school’s dashboard numbers can be confusing or misleading if you don’t know how to read them. They wonder why testing isn’t more widespread and random.

“We needed to make sure we had the testing capacity in place, not only to do the analysis of all of the samples, but all of the other pieces that are associated with that,” Mulhare said.

But that’s going to change next week. The school plans to expand testing and offer it at Lane Stadium for those on and off campus, with and without symptoms.

“it will have the capacity to test literally hundreds of students per day,” he said.

Thursday’s discussion also centered around student conduct.

“What are your observations for what happens after dark as opposed to what happens during the day?” said Councilman John Bush.

“It’s such a delicate balance because we know there’s an epidemic of loneliness that existed before the pandemic,” said Student Conduct Director Ennis McCreary.

They say gatherings especially involving alcohol and no PPE are challenging, but with time behavior is getting better.

“When we see those moments when we do improve we’ve gotta be really careful that we don’t let down our guard because we’ll be right back where we’ve been,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok, Jr.

The school says it’s working on its end of the semester plan right now.

The town is also working to make a way to keep outdoor dining as long as possible. Usually that needs to wrap up by the end of November.

The next virtual Town Gown meeting is October 15th.

