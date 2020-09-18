Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying armed robber

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a robbery Thursday night.

The incident took place at the Meadow Green Market in Bassett around 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a man entered the store and appeared as if he wanted to make a purchase. When he got to the counter, he pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier gave him an undisclosed amount of money before he left on foot.

The man is described as white, standing between 5 foot 9 and 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 to 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue face mask, dark-colored gloves and a curly red-hair wig.

Anyone with information about the identify and whereabout of the individual is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463.

