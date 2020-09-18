Advertisement

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying armed robber

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person involved in a robbery in Bassett.
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person involved in a robbery in Bassett.(HCSO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a robbery Thursday night.

The incident took place at the Meadow Green Market in Bassett around 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a man entered the store and appeared as if he wanted to make a purchase. When he got to the counter, he pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money. The cashier gave him an undisclosed amount of money before he left on foot.

The man is described as white, standing between 5 foot 9 and 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 to 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black pull-over hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a blue face mask, dark-colored gloves and a curly red-hair wig.

Anyone with information about the identify and whereabout of the individual is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 632-7463.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

No injuries following stove fire at Roanoke day care

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Forty-nine children and 11 adults were in the building at the time.

Entertainment

Mill Mountain Theatre cancels remainder of 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Despite the season’s cancellation, Mill Mountain Theatre is working to provide other entertainment options.

News

Hometown Eats-RND Coffee

Updated: 3 hours ago

Safety

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue awarded nearly $3M SAFER grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The goal of the SAFER grant program is to assist local fire departments with staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies, and assure that communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases second day in a row

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Friday's number is up from 137,460 reported Thursday, a 1,242-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 1,101 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Crime

Man arrested for murder after woman shot to death in Lynchburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Kevin Allen was arrested at the scene and charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 18, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Voting Scams Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: RND Coffee in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
With fall-like temperatures upon us, there has never been a better time for a strong cup of coffee.

News

Habitat Project Nears Completion

Updated: 6 hours ago