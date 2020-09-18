Historic anniversary highlights Wilder legacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - January 13, 1990, thousands of people crowded into Capitol Square to witness Douglas Wilder’s inauguration as Virginia’s 66th Governor.

“What happened 30 years ago was felt across the nation,” Wilder said Thursday as he delivered the keynote address during a day-long conference focused on his life and legacy. The virtual event was hosted by Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University.

He spoke of breaking the color barrier in 1969 when he was elected to the Virginia Senate.

He reflected on the statewide campaigns that took him to rural Virginia, and the advice he received from Montgomery County Senator Madison Marye.

“He said, ‘Doug, when you take that trip around the state, you need to shake every hand.’"

Wilder shook every hand. And his statewide victories, he said, were the result of many people from different walks of life coming together.

His experience, he suggested, shows a way forward during a time of deep division.

“We can work together. Parties can work together. People can work together. Races can work together. America can do better than that. And we will do better than that,” Wilder said.

Asked for his next goal, Wilder joked it’s to celebrate his 90th birthday in January, and his 91st after that.

He said he plans to stay involved with his work at VCU as long as his health allows, and will continue to be an advocate for the people.

