Historical Society of Western Virginia to display Roanoke Flood of ‘85 Photo Exhibit

This Photo Exhibit will be on display at the O. WInston Link Museum starting this Tuesday, September 22nd.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This November 4th marks the the 35th anniversary of the Flood of 1985.

To keep that history alive, the Historical Society of Western Virginia has created an exhibit with photos of the flood by Tommy Firebaugh. The museum is sponsoring the exhibit with the Roanoke City Stormwater Utility Division.

The exhibit will be on display in the O. Winston Link Museum starting this Tuesday, September 22, through November 21. There will also be a documentary played with footage WDBJ7 took during the flood.

“These photographs are amazing, they are a documentary moment in time about the flood, and it’s a single day, the Roanoke River overflowed, and it rose 23 fleet,” Ashley Webb, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the Historical Society of Western Virginia, said.

This event is the most severe flooding in Roanoke history, and it killed 10 people.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

