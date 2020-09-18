Advertisement

Hometown Eats: RND Coffee in Roanoke

Better than pumpkin spice latte
(WDBJ7)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With fall-like temperatures upon us, there has never been a better time for a strong cup of coffee. Luckily at RND Coffee in Roanoke, that’s exactly what they’re serving up.

Brothers duo Quincy and Steffon Randolph opened the shop up in the Wasena neighborhood to fill a void they saw.

“We were living in Old Southwest and saw that right here in the Wasena neighborhood, there wasn’t necessarily a coffee shop within walking distance where people could gather and socialize,” Quincy said.

Among the best sellers here is RND’s take on a Mexican drink called Horchata. It’s started by soaking white rice and cinnamon in water for hours. After creating their own rice milk, they add freshly brewed coffee to it.

“This drink takes them hours to make, start to finish," said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. "You can taste how much time and love they put into everything. I’ve never heard of Horchata before, but I’ll certainly be back for this if nothing else.”

They’re also serving up a fall staple that you’ve got to try -- their better than pumpkin spice latte. You won’t find any pumpkin in it though. Instead, they’re using sweet potato and other spices you’d associate with pumpkin.

The creative drink concoctions here are a hit with the regulars.

“A lot of other coffees are actually burnt. This one is actually mellow, delicious, and you see true notes blueberry or grapefruit. It’s almost like tasting wine,” said Troy Keyser.

But having been trained as a chef, Quincy is also bringing big flavor with food here. Take for example their breakfast bagel sandwich, complete with a homemade egg souffle, salami and the works, topped with a homemade sriracha sauce.

RND Coffee is located at 1114 Main St SW, Roanoke, VA 24015.

If you’ve got a local spot Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

