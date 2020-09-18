Advertisement

Jews observe High Holy Days differently this year

The Rabbi at Temple Emanuel gave these gift bags out to congregants for the holidays.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The High Holy Days, or High Holidays, is a time for the Jewish community to come together in reflection.

The first holiday--Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year--starts Friday night, September 18, and continues Saturday. But this year, Jews aren’t able to congregate in large crowds at Temples like in the past, due to COVID-19.

“In Judaism, the new year is actually a time of great reflection rather than a joyous type of party, and Yom Kippur is our deepest reflection, so they are essential to Jewish life,” Kathy Cohen, Rabbi of Temple Emanuel, said.

10 days after Rosh Hashanah, Jews observe a day of forgiveness and fasting on Yom Kippur.

“They are some of our most ancient holidays," Cohen said.

Many who do not attend temple regularly still go to temple for these High Holidays, or Holy Days. But this year, the seats at Temple Emanuel in Roanoke sit empty. Instead, there will be a drive-in service Friday night.

“Which is the first time we’re doing this, and it will be a chance for people to be close to each other but not close enough to catch any viruses," Cohen said

That service will be streamed on Facebook. Cohen has also been handing out gift bags to congregants

“They included a set of our special prayer books for the high holy days, and the special food is apples and honey for a sweet new year, and we included that," she said.

Another change this year for Temple Emanuel is the traditional blowing of this Shofar on the new year.

“Normally, the Shofar, the ram’s horn, is blown during the morning, but since we’ll be in the building and we understand that particles from blowing a horn can go as much as a 100 feet, we’ll actually be doing it outside this evening," Cohen explained.

She says these changes took time to sort out, but she couldn’t have done it without the help from the community.

“At first, it was really overwhelming, I just couldn’t imagine how we were going to change everything, and then, we have a really wonderful community of people who just jumped in," she said.

Leading to a Rosh Hashanah that’s different, but still sweet.

