Kentland Farm Field Day going virtual this year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Kentland Farm in Blacksburg is hosting its annual Field Day, but this year it will be virtual, and it’s free.

In the past, hundreds have come out to learn about the farm and the research taking place there. It will be no different this time around. You’ll be able to watch video tours and mini talks on a variety of topics. You have the option to choose either the livestock or horticulture track and learn about the research happening at Kentland. Plus, you’ll learn about some of the latest tools and technology in agriculture.

Dr. Edwin Jones, Director of Virginia Cooperative Extension, will be this year’s keynote speaker.

The Kentland Virtual Field Day will take place Tuesday, September 22, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Click here to register for the event.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.