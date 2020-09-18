Man arrested for murder after woman shot to death in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG,, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have made an arrest for the killing of a woman Thursday night.

At 11:26 p.m. September 17, officers were called to the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street because of a shooting. Officers found Cansas Crotts, 25, of Lynchburg, dead of a single gunshot wound.

Kevin Allen, 36, of Appomattox, was arrested at the scene and charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority website, Allen has been in jail at least five times since 2011 on DWI and reckless driving charges.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-61174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.