Advertisement

Mill Mountain Theatre cancels remainder of 2020 season

The cancellation includes the Holiday Inn production
(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre announced Friday its decision to cancel the rest of its 2020 season due to the ongoing pandemic.

“This decision was not easy for us, but it was made out of genuine care for the wellness of our patrons, staff, artists and students,” the theatre wrote in a news release. “A few months ago, we were optimistic that fall and winter were far enough away to safely proceed with our late 2020 programming. However, as Broadway announced that their stages would remain dark through the end of the year, we thoughtfully considered if and how we could safely continue. Our decision to cancel, along with every other decision we have made since March, has been informed by guidelines from the Commonwealth of Virginia, CDC and from theater industry unions.”

A Message from the Producing Artistic Director

At Mill Mountain Theatre, we always look forward to connecting with Roanoke Valley audiences through professional theater. More than just our craft, this is our passion, our purpose, our proudest work. Given the ongoing COVID pandemic, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the remainder of our 2020 season, including Holiday Inn. The COVID pandemic has impacted all of us, and we understand the gravity of the situation for our patrons, neighboring small businesses, students, staff, and everyone else who feels at home at Mill Mountain Theatre. Visit millmountain.org/2020-update to learn more about options for ticket holders and what we are working on in the coming months. #MeetMeAtMillMountain #2020SeasonUpdate #EquityTheatre

Posted by Mill Mountain Theatre on Thursday, September 17, 2020

The cancellation includes the Holiday Inn production. The theatre is offering three options for those ticket holders:

1. Roll the value of your remaining tickets or subscription to our 2021 season for future shows.

2. Donate the value of your tickets, or a portion of the value of your tickets, to Mill Mountain Theatre.

3. Request a refund for the cancelled performance. MMT has given, and will continue to give refunds to any ticket holder who requests one in light of COVID cancellations.

You can contact the box office manager, James Royalty, at jroyalty@centerinthesquare.org or by phone at 540-342-5740 to choose which option works best for you.

Despite the season’s cancellation, Mill Mountain Theatre is working to provide other entertainment options.

A free digital production of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical can be viewed through Broadway on Demand through October 9. Click here to sign up for a free link.

The theatre will hold fall classes using a mix of virtual and controlled in-person formats, and is partnering with the Science Museum of Western Virginia to expand its offerings to local students and theater programs.

The theatre will also continue its Meet Me at Mill Mountain Podcast, and a free virtual Homecoming Concert will be offered on December 5 to welcome back some favorite performers.

Personnel from Mill Mountain Theatre say they are already planning a 2021 season, and they can’t wait to welcome everyone back.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

No injuries following stove fire at Roanoke day care

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Forty-nine children and 11 adults were in the building at the time.

News

Hometown Eats-RND Coffee

Updated: 1 hours ago

Safety

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue awarded nearly $3M SAFER grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The goal of the SAFER grant program is to assist local fire departments with staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies, and assure that communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards.

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases second day in a row

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Friday's number is up from 137,460 reported Thursday, a 1,242-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 1,101 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested for murder after woman shot to death in Lynchburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Kevin Allen was arrested at the scene and charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 18, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Voting Scams Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: RND Coffee in Roanoke

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
With fall-like temperatures upon us, there has never been a better time for a strong cup of coffee.

News

Habitat Project Nears Completion

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Community Discussion on COVID-19 Response

Updated: 4 hours ago