No injuries following stove fire at Roanoke day care

A stove caught fire at a Roanoke day care.
A stove caught fire at a Roanoke day care.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire at a day care Friday morning.

Crews arrived in the 1600 block of Blue Hills Drive NE around 9:19 a.m., where they found a small fire coming from a stove.

The fire was contained to the stove and quickly extinguished.

Forty-nine children and 11 adults were in the building at the time, and all made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental and electrical in nature.

