NRV Habitat for Humanity nearly completes build project for families in Blacksburg

COVID did not stop the NRVs Habitat for Humanity from completing this build project.
COVID did not stop the NRVs Habitat for Humanity from completing this build project.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven families in the New River Valley all have new homes in near downtown Blacksburg.

It has been up to a small staff working through the pandemic to make sure families can move-in on time.

The Habitat staff said the pandemic has given new meaning to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Dan Crower, the construction manager says finishing these homes are rewarding but it was all a team effort.

“You know watching how good this community is and how everyone just bands together to help everyone out made me want to put more people into this community and let them share that,” said Crowder.

This build is the largest project Habitat NRV has ever tackled. The project is largest by footprint, by number of families served at once, and by the number of supporters involved.

Each townhome is also Earth Craft Certified meaning they are more environmentally friendly.

The next community build project is set for 2021 in Floyd.

