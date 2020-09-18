One person treated after Roanoke County garage fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was treated for minor injuries after a Roanoke County house fire, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

About 2:25 p.m. Friday, crews were called to a car fire in a garage in the 1800 block of Laurel Mountain Drive in the Hanging Rock area.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the garage and a car in the garage, and was brought under control in less than ten minutes.

Fire on Laurel Mountain Drive in Roanoke County (Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

The residents were home and had called 911. One resident sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. No other injuries have been reported. No pets were harmed and the home’s occupants have not been displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal estimates damages at about $7,500 to one vehicle.

