Pulaski Board of Supervisors concerned about Saturday Radford rally

(Ashley Boles)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Board of Supervisors has sent a letter to the mayor of Radford to express concern about a rally scheduled for Saturday at Radford University.

Click here to read the letter ro Radford Mayor David Horton.

The Bigger Picture March and Rally is a student-led event designed to show support for equality and anti-discrimination. University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., has urged students to take part while wearing masks and social distancing, while health experts in general are urging crowds not to gather during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Radford has also recently been a national hotspot for COVID-19, with higher numbers of cases per capita than most other places.

Joseph W. Guthrie, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, says he has been discussing his concerns about the rally with fellow board members, county staff, law enforcement, and constituents, as well as senior staff at the university. He says he has offered suggestions for change, including making the rally virtual instead of in-person.

He says his concerns include public health, safety and security, and he hopes Radford City Council and Radford University leadership will take the concerns and suggestions into account while moving forward with planning the event.

