Rally on RU’s campus still set for Saturday despite concerns

(Ashley Boles)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford University’s campus is poised to host a gathering of likely more than 100 students, faculty, and staff on Saturday.

“It does present a set of challenges because we still need to maintain social distancing, we still need to wear masks," said Mayor David Horton.

The Bigger Picture March and Rally, organized by six student groups, is set to begin at Muse Hall and make its way through the campus before speakers share their views on social justice issues.

“It is a freedom of expression and it is our students speaking about issues that matter to them deeply," said university spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs.

The university has painted circles on the ground for attendees to stand in in hopes of ensuring social distancing. Masks will be required. The university will have security restricting access for anyone who is not part of the university community—including members of the media.

“Decisions about Saturday and who may be allowed on the campus are all driven from health, safety, and well-being for everyone involved," said Scaggs.

The city was recently in the New York Times' top 10 of coronavirus hotspots and has an ordinance in place banning large gatherings. Mayor Horton says that does not apply to the university.

The university has banned gatherings of more than 10 people, unless otherwise approved by the school.

This event was approved and University President Brian Hemphill plans to attend.

“We are all going to work together to ensure that Saturday’s event happens in a peaceful and respectful manner, as it has been planned to be," said Scaggs.

The neighboring Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chair Joseph Guthrie sent a letter to Mayor Horton expressing concern about the event and suggesting a virtual event would be safer for the entire New River Valley community.

Mayor Horton does not anticipate a large COVID outbreak as long as everyone in attendance takes personal responsibility and follows the health protocols in place.

“No one has any guarantees in the age of COVID, but all the steps that are being put into place should mitigate that issue for the residents of Pulaski County, for the residents of the City of Radford, for the residents of Montgomery County, and beyond," said Horton.

Saturday’s event gets underway at 4 p.m.

Since community members are not allowed to attend, Mayor Horton is encouraging them to show support for causes important to them. He suggests helping a charity or donating to a cause.

He’s encouraging people to post a photo of whatever they do on social media with the hashtag “Radford919.”

