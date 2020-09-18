Advertisement

American Electric Power donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House

The donation is the result of proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture.
The donation is the result of proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia just got a large donation from friends at American Electric Power.

The company presented a $10,095.87 check donation. The donation is the result of proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture.

Reece Edwards of American Electric Power says once he found out the Ronald McDonald House can accept recycled metal donations; he knew the company had to help.

“I had always knew that Ronald McDonald had been able to receive donations through various different people and organizations, so I thought that would be a great way for us that with all the scrap metal we had in our warehouse,” said Edwards.

September is also NICU Awareness Month and much of these proceeds will help families who have a child in the NICU or are receiving medical treatment in the area.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials Concerned About Upcoming Radford Rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Pete DeLuca reports

News

Rally on RU’s campus still set for Saturday despite concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The university has painted circles on the ground for attendees to stand in in hopes of ensuring social distancing.

News

Bedford D-Day Memorial marks POW-MIA day with new flagpole

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
It was donated by a local chapter of Rolling Thunder and was dedicated Friday as part of a virtual event.

Military

Former Vietnam POW reflects on POW/MIA Recognition Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
David Harker was a POW in Vietnam from 1968 to 1973.

Latest News

7@four

Historical Society of Western Virginia to display Roanoke Flood of ‘85 Photo Exhibit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The exhibit is for the 35th anniversary of the flood.

Religion

Jews observe High Holy Days differently this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
These holidays are going to be observed virtually or at a distance due to COVID-19.

Safety

One person treated after Roanoke County garage fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Firefighters say the fire was contained to the garage and a car in the garage.

Safety

Crash closes portion of all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for updates

Safety

Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WVIR Newsroom
The Charlottesville Fire Department is set to receive $3.4 million, while Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gets $2.9 million, and $1.2 million is going to Warren County Fire & Rescue.

Coronavirus

VDH confirms state’s first adolescent COVID-19 death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones.”