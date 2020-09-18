American Electric Power donates $10,000 to Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia just got a large donation from friends at American Electric Power.

The company presented a $10,095.87 check donation. The donation is the result of proceeds from scrap metal of older equipment and office furniture.

Reece Edwards of American Electric Power says once he found out the Ronald McDonald House can accept recycled metal donations; he knew the company had to help.

“I had always knew that Ronald McDonald had been able to receive donations through various different people and organizations, so I thought that would be a great way for us that with all the scrap metal we had in our warehouse,” said Edwards.

September is also NICU Awareness Month and much of these proceeds will help families who have a child in the NICU or are receiving medical treatment in the area.

