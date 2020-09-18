Advertisement

Salem Civic Center serves up Fair Food Fundays

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer wasn’t the same without the Salem Fair this year.

But for a few days, fans of fair food will have something to celebrate.

Five Salem Fair concessions are now open for business in the Civic Center parking lot.

They’re offering a full menu of fair favorites, including pizza, calzones and corndogs, funnel cakes and fried Oreos.

“I mean that’s one of the things that people enjoy the most,” said Director of Civic Facilities Wendy Delano, “coming out and getting the fair food, and all of the fun treats.”

“We’ve been coming to the Salem Fair for 28 years now,” said Brian Gillette, owner of Gillette’s Pizza. “And we’re just thrilled to be here. It’s like coming home to see friends and family.”

The 2020 Fall Fair Food Fundays will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.

And Delano says if customers respond, the civic center might invite other concessionaires for a similar event later this year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Historic anniversary highlights Wilder legacy

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
2020 is the 30th anniversary of Douglas Wilder’s inauguration as Virginia’s 66th Governor. On Thursday, Wilder’s historic election as the nation’s first black elected governor was back in the spotlight.

Coronavirus

24 environmental services staffers at Carilion test positive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The hospital says employees who become sick on the job are immediately asked to self-isolate,

Politics

Virginia Supreme Court rejects Kanye West’s ballot bid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Numerous people who signed papers supporting West’s bid said they were misled about what they were signing.

Safety

MISSING: Danville Police ask for help finding woman who needs medication

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say their information indicates Doss left home on her own, driving her White Chevrolet Malibu, with the last four digits on her license plate being 5067.

Latest News

News

Liberty Set to Face Western Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Virginia-Virginia Tech Game Set for December

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Body Found Believed to Be Missing NC Man

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

ER Doctor Speaks About Recent Violence

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Good News: Cha Cha Slide

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Early Voting Begins Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago