Salem Civic Center serves up Fair Food Fundays

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer wasn’t the same without the Salem Fair this year.

But for a few days, fans of fair food will have something to celebrate.

Five Salem Fair concessions are now open for business in the Civic Center parking lot.

They’re offering a full menu of fair favorites, including pizza, calzones and corndogs, funnel cakes and fried Oreos.

“I mean that’s one of the things that people enjoy the most,” said Director of Civic Facilities Wendy Delano, “coming out and getting the fair food, and all of the fun treats.”

“We’ve been coming to the Salem Fair for 28 years now,” said Brian Gillette, owner of Gillette’s Pizza. “And we’re just thrilled to be here. It’s like coming home to see friends and family.”

The 2020 Fall Fair Food Fundays will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.

And Delano says if customers respond, the civic center might invite other concessionaires for a similar event later this year.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.