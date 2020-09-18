Sally exits the region leading to a beautiful weekend

Rainfall totals have generally been in the 1-4″ range with the highest amounts along the Blue Ridge Parkway and east toward Central VA and Southside VA. Watch for standing water this morning while driving. Most rivers and streams appear to be holding up. A front will move to our south and east today keeping a chance for a stray shower in the forecast. We’ll see some sunny breaks with a high in the mid 70s. High pressure builds in this weekend giving us lots of sunshine, but we will remain cool. Highs this weekend will only be in the mid 60s. Our overnight lows drop into the 40s and we could even see a few upper 30s in the mountains. It looks like our dry weather will stick around into next week.

FRIDAY

Clouds linger Friday with occasional breaks of sunshine. With the exiting tropical system and a cold front approaching, we can’t rule out a stray shower during the first half of the day. As the front moves through we’ll have a breezy afternoon. Highs warm to the low to mid 70s for most areas, but turn much cooler behind the front this weekend.

MUCH COOLER WEEKEND

The cold front responsible for suppressing the rainfall to the south will also deliver a second round of much cooler air just in time for the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 60s with overnight lows in the 40s for most areas.

Overnight lows slip to the 40s and 50s over the weekend. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

It looks like our nice sunny weather will continue next week as well. High temperatures should moderate back into the 70s and even close in on 80.

Sunny weather sticks around into next week. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We now have Tropical Depression #22 in the Gulf. This as Sally exits the east coast, Teddy becomes a major hurricane in the Atlantic and Vicky fades away. The newest tropical depression will likely become “Wilfred,” our final name on the 2020 list of hurricane names. From there, we begin using the Greek Alphabet which hasn’t happened since 2005. Even then, we didn’t start using the Greek names until October 22. We are over a month ahead of schedule. None of these will impact our area. You can get the latest track and details in our Hurricane Center.

.