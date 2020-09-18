Advertisement

Sen. Mark Warner votes in Alexandria as Va. opens early voting

By Alana Austin
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray DC) -- Virginia Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) cast his ballot Friday in Alexandria, as today marks the first day of early voting in the commonwealth.

Warner was greeted by a small crowd of supporters and campaign staffers, while local media captured the event.

Warner is facing off against Republican Daniel Gade in this year’s elections.

You can watch the video below to hear Warner’s comments during a media availability that took place after he voted.

