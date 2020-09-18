Advertisement

Senators Warner, Kaine announce more than $9.5M to support Virginia firefighters

The Charlottesville Fire Department is set to receive $3.4 million, while Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gets $2.9 million, and $1.2 million is going to Warren County Fire & Rescue.
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WVIR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Firefighters in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and other areas will be receiving a total of more than $9.5 million in federal funding.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Friday, September 18, that Albemarle County Fire Rescue will be getting $1.9 million from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. The Charlottesville Fire Department is set to receive $3.4 million, while Roanoke County Fire & Rescue gets $2.9 million, and $1.2 million is going to Warren County Fire & Rescue.

The AFG program supports local fire departments by providing funds for new equipment and training.

The Democratic senators said it is critical that the government provide firefighters with the tools they need to carry out their duties safely and effectively.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VDH confirms state’s first adolescent COVID-19 death

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,”

Virginia Early Voting

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

Pulaski Board of Supervisors concerned about Saturday Radford rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The county chair says he has offered suggestions for change, including making the rally virtual instead of in-person.

Coronavirus

VDH announces results of COVID-19 serology study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby and VDH release
An estimated 2.4 percent of adult Virginians have antibody test evidence of a prior COVID-19 infection, with the presence of antibodies highest in Hispanic people.

Latest News

Crime

Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying armed robber

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The incident took place at the Meadow Green Market in Bassett around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Safety

No injuries following stove fire at Roanoke day care

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Forty-nine children and 11 adults were in the building at the time.

Entertainment

Mill Mountain Theatre cancels remainder of 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Despite the season’s cancellation, Mill Mountain Theatre is working to provide other entertainment options.

News

Hometown Eats-RND Coffee

Updated: 6 hours ago

Safety

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue awarded nearly $3M SAFER grant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The goal of the SAFER grant program is to assist local fire departments with staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies, and assure that communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards.

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases second day in a row

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Friday's number is up from 137,460 reported Thursday, a 1,242-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 1,101 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.