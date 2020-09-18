Advertisement

VDH announces results of COVID-19 serology study

FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested -- a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine.
FILE - In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested -- a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Sarah Irby and VDH release
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday the results of its Coronavirus Serology Project that was conducted during the summer.

VDH said an estimated 2.4 percent of adults in the Commonwealth showed evidence of a previous COVID-19 infection in an antibody test.

Furthermore, the presence of antibodies was highest in Hispanic people (10.2 percent), Northern Virginia residents (4.4 percent) and among individuals who were uninsured or insured through Medicaid (3.8 percent).

Throughout Virginia, Hispanic ethnicity, residing in an apartment building or other multi-family housing unit and reported contact with a COVID-19 case significantly increased the risk of having a positive antibody test.

VDH said the findings will help the Commonwealth address the pandemic by understanding risk factors and providing the health system with information for future health care needs.

“The results are in line with the preliminary findings we reported in August that suggested a relatively low rate of COVID-19 exposure overall among Virginia adults,” said M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., Virginia State Health Commissioner.  “Virginians are avoiding infections by following recommendations on wearing masks, social distancing and hand-washing. We continue to study the higher rate of infection in Hispanic adults and to work with community partners to formulate additional interventions.”

VDH said it partnered with a health system in each of Virginia’s five health planning regions to estimated the total number of people who had been infected with the virus in the past. From June 1 to August 14, 4,675 adult outpatients presenting for non-COVID-related health care agreed to complete a questionnaire and provide a blood sample for antibody testing. The VDH said enrollment was stratified to meet the age, race and ethnic population distribution of each region.

Participating health care systems included: Inova Health System (Northern), Virginia Commonwealth University (Central), Sentara Healthcare (Eastern), Carilion Clinic (Southwest), and University of Virginia (Northwest).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

Coronavirus

Pulaski Board of Supervisors concerned about Saturday Radford rally

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The county chair says he has offered suggestions for change, including making the rally virtual instead of in-person.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases second day in a row

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Friday's number is up from 137,460 reported Thursday, a 1,242-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 1,101 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.