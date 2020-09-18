VDH confirms state’s first adolescent COVID-19 death

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - An adolescent from the Southside Health District has died due to COVID-19, marking the state’s first such death for a patient between the ages of 10-19.

“We were extremely saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first adolescent with COVID-19. On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to the teenager’s family and loved ones,” added M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. (State Health Commissioner). “No age group is immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this unfortunate event, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing in some areas of the Commonwealth, is a reminder that we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community.”

Out of privacy for the teenager and respect for the family, not further information will be released.

Southside District includes Halifax County, Mecklenburg County and Brunswick County.

