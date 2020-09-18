VDH reports more than 1,000 new cases second day in a row

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 138,702 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, September 18, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 137,460 reported Thursday, a 1,242-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 1,101 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

1,842,901 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted. The VDH’s website is not currently showing a seven-day percent positivity rate among tests.

6,612 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Thursday are considered “probable.”

There are 2,949 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 2,920 reported Thursday. The VDH website reported a backlog in the death data and said it is working to identify COVID-19 related deaths using vital record death certificate information.

945 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 995 reported Thursday. 16,762 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

