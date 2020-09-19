Advertisement

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.
This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C.
This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C.(Source: Gray News)
By Michael Balsamo
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday.

The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump. The official says that a preliminary investigation indicates it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans.

Federal investigators are working to determine where the envelope originated and who mailed it

Latest News

News

VT, UVA prepare for openers next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Sports
When positive cases and quarantine engulfed the Hokies roster last week, it would have been easy to assign blame in Blacksburg. But Justin Fuente thinks his team’s predicament was just a result of the current campus environment.

News

Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

News

Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

News

Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

Latest News

News

FFE Spotlight 9/18/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
FFE Spotlight 9/18/2020

VOD Recording

Louisville D Line Coach, Martinsville High grad

Updated: 5 hours ago
Louisville D Line Coach, Martinsville High grad

Safety

Danville Police Department speaks on importance of using ‘safe zones’ when buying or selling items on the internet

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Danville police want residents to stay safe when buying and selling items over the internet.

Safety

’It has been pretty dramatic,’ Carilion trauma surgeon speaks on case volume from violent incidents in Roanoke

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Emergency Department at Carilion has felt the impact of the increase in violence Roanoke has seen this summer.

News

VDH reports 41 new COVID deaths in Virginia

Updated: 8 hours ago
There are 2,990 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth.

Forecast

Saturday, September 19, Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago