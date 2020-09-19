Advertisement

Cool and dry conditions through the weekend

Fall-like weather lingers into the start of the week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Fall-like conditions continue to move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be around 15 degrees below average and this pattern lingers into Monday.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The most notable weather feature will be the low humidity and cooler air through the weekend. Clouds from Tropical Storm Beta are covering the region this morning and look to decrease late morning or early afternoon. Humidity will continue to drop tonight allowing temperatures to drop after sunset. It will be clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. We will see sunny skies on Sunday with highs again in the 60s.

Clouds linger through the morning.
NEXT WEEK

A large area of high pressure will settle in next week keeping rain chances very low and skies mainly clear. Humidity looks to remain low through much of the week making for very comfortable days as we move into Fall on Tuesday. The cooler air also retreats with temperatures increasing to the 70s by Tuesday.

Dry conditions expected this week.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We have used up all of the names on the assigned 2020 list of Atlantic Names. This has only happened one other time in recorded history back in 2005. When this happens, we begin using the Greek Alphabet. It just so happens we have already used up two of the names with Alpha forming off the coast of Portugal and Beta forming off the Gulf Coast. You can get the latest track and details in our Hurricane Center.

