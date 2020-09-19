Danville Police Department speaks on importance of using ‘safe zones’ when buying or selling items on the internet

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Facebook statistics, Facebook Market Place has over 800 million monthly users. The last time Craigslist released its numbers was 2017. The site said they had over 55 million users each month.

Which means if you haven’t personally sold or bought something over the internet, you probably know someone who has.

How to stay safe during such purchases or sales is a topic that garnished attention this week after the remains of a Raleigh man were found in a field in Pittsylvania County Thursday.

A Danville man has been charged with the murder.

“Well, we never want to shift the blame to the victim; what happened is horrible, and it’s in no way that person’s fault, someone did something horrible, but there are ways to mitigate those possibilities to yourself in the future," said Sergeant John Pulley with the Danville Police Department.

Outside the Danville Police Department is a safe exchange zone. It’s monitored with cameras 24/7.

According to Sergeant Pulley, who works in the property crimes unit for DPD, if meeting in this area, you can also request an officer to physically observe the transaction.

“They’re signs designating what spots they are, they’re covered, but just make sure it’s a public place, and make sure you take someone with you, never go alone to meet someone you don’t know," said Pulley.

Pulley says it’s easy to have the mentality of “it won’t happen to me,” but scams and robberies are more commonplace than you might think.

“You can either be scammed out of your money, scammed out of your property, or God forbid, robbed, or shot, something like that," said Pulley.

