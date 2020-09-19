Advertisement

Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze during a Flames practice.
Liberty head football coach Hugh Freeze during a Flames practice.(Liberty Athletics)
By Travis Wells
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s been a long offseason but the Liberty Flames will finally get to kick things off at Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. Malik Willis will get the start at quarterback. Coach Hugh Freeze noted that after everything the offseason held, there will be plenty of butterflies before the opening kick.

“I think you’re always restless as a coach," Freeze said, "thinking, have I covered everything enough? I know we’ve covered every single thing that we can think about that occurs in football, but have you covered it enough? I don’t know that you ever feel totally at peace that you’ve done that enough, but we’ve certainly hit everything some and hopefully it’s retained.”

