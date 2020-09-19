Advertisement

Man shot along North Main St. in South Boston

The 33-year-old man of Halifax County told officials he was in the 2100 block of North Main Street and heard around 10 shots and was hit once in the leg. He was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday.
(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police responded to Halifax Sentara Regional Hospital Thursday after a report of a man being treated for an apparent gunshot wound.

The 33-year-old man of Halifax County told officials he was in the 2100 block of North Main Street and heard around 10 shots and was hit once in the leg. He was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday.

A handful of cartridge cases were found by authorities in the area of the shooting which will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond.

Not long after the first call, a report of shots fired in Gygax Ave. came into the 911 center. A cartridge case was found, and will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond. No injuries were reported.

The South Boston Police Department says it is unknown whether these shootings are connected, and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with helpful tips can reach the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wastewater testing results suggest additional COVID-19 infections at the University of Virginia

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Max Marcilla
Every student had the same message to their neighbors and classmates: please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

News

“Thank you, RBG” Dolly Parton remembers legacy of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Many politicians and famous stars , including East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton , have taken to social media, remembering Justice Ginsburg’s legacy.

News

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Balsamo
The official says the envelope was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

News

VT, UVA prepare for openers next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Sports
When positive cases and quarantine engulfed the Hokies roster last week, it would have been easy to assign blame in Blacksburg. But Justin Fuente thinks his team’s predicament was just a result of the current campus environment.

Latest News

News

Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ginsburg's Legacy Nationally And Here At Home

News

Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
Virginia Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Ginsburg

News

Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
Liberty Flames ready to open the season at Western Kentucky

News

FFE Spotlight 9/18/2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
FFE Spotlight 9/18/2020

VOD Recording

Louisville D Line Coach, Martinsville High grad

Updated: 6 hours ago
Louisville D Line Coach, Martinsville High grad

Safety

Danville Police Department speaks on importance of using ‘safe zones’ when buying or selling items on the internet

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Danville police want residents to stay safe when buying and selling items over the internet.