Man shot along North Main St. in South Boston

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police responded to Halifax Sentara Regional Hospital Thursday after a report of a man being treated for an apparent gunshot wound.

The 33-year-old man of Halifax County told officials he was in the 2100 block of North Main Street and heard around 10 shots and was hit once in the leg. He was treated and released from the hospital on Thursday.

A handful of cartridge cases were found by authorities in the area of the shooting which will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond.

Not long after the first call, a report of shots fired in Gygax Ave. came into the 911 center. A cartridge case was found, and will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Richmond. No injuries were reported.

The South Boston Police Department says it is unknown whether these shootings are connected, and there are currently no suspects.

Anyone with helpful tips can reach the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273.

