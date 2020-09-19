Advertisement

Martinsville High grad Mark Ivey leads Louisville defensive line

Louisville Defensive Line Coach Mark Ivey, graduated from Martinsville High School in 1991.(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) -Mark Ivey graduated from Martinsville High School in 1991. The former Friday Football Extra Player of the Week, played in 47 games on the defensive line at Appalachian State. Ivey then served as a high school coach in Florida for 16 years before returning to Boone in 2012. His latest move took him to Louisville in 2019 with his former college teammate and the Cards' head coach Scott Satterfield. The two have played a vital role in turning the Louisville program around and putting it on the right track, in a short amount of time.

“He (Satterfield) says it all the time that it has to be a player led team,” said Ivey. “If the players are not involved and if they’re not committed to what’s going on, then it’s not going to work so they’ve bought in. We’ve been very fortunate and things have gone well, last season, no doubt. The credit goes to the players.”

Ivey is now in his second season leading the Louisville defensive line. The Cardinals face a huge challenge Saturday night when Miami pays a visit.

